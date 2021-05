Meet Selena.

Selena is around 2.5-years-old and is declawed. She has been adopted and returned twice and she is looking for a patient home who can work with her.

Due to being declawed she sometimes has trouble with the litter box. With some patience and some work she is the perfect cat.

She is hoping to find her furever home soon. She does well with cats, dogs and humans of all ages!

You can apply at orphanangels.org