JET Pet- Slice

Meet Slice! He is tonight’s JET Pet from the Erie Humane Society.

Slice is described as a shy gentleman who has been through a lot during his time at the Erie Humane Society.

He arrived as a stray with an injured leg that took some time to heal. Having to take some medication stressed him out and caused him to get a severe upper respiratory virus.

Fortunately, Slice made an excellent recovery and is now available for adoption. He can be very shy and nervous around new people, but once he is comfortable, it is said that he enjoys head scratches!

Slice would do best in a home without young children, but he does not seem to mind other cats.

If you’re interested in giving Slice a forever home, you’re asked to call the Erie Humane Society at 814-835-8331 or visit their website at www.eriehumanesociety.org.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list