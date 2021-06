Meet Spencer! He is tonight’s JET Pet from the ANNA Shelter.

Spencer is a 2-year old Golden-Doodle, a mixture of a golden retriever and a poodle.

Spencer gets along great with other dogs as well as kids, but no cats!

Normally, Spencer is pretty active and likes to play and run around. He is also extremely smart.

If you’re interested in adopting Spencer, you can stop by the ANNA Shelter or call 814-451-0230.