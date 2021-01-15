Jet Pet- Star

Meet Star! She is tonight’s Jet Pet!

Of all the cats currently at the ANNA Shelter, Star has been there the longest.

She gets along with the other cats and doesn’t mind dogs either. She also gets along well with two-legged creatures and likes kids too.

However, Star is FIV positive, which means she is contagious to other cats.

If you don’t have any cats at home, or already have an FIV cat, Star would be a great fit for you.

If you have reservations about adopting an FIV cat, you can talk to your vet or feel free to talk to the vet at the ANNA Shelter.