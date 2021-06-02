JET Pet- Stefen

Meet Stefen! He is Wednesday’s JET Pet from the Erie Humane Society!

Stefen is an adult neutered male Boxer and Retriever mix. He is about eight years old and weighs close to 60 pounds.

Stefen came to the Erie Humane Society missing a lot of hair and suffering from rotten teeth. He has now begun growing back his hair and undergone dental surgery to remove the bad teeth.

He loves people and gets along well with other dogs. In addition, Stefen loves attention and loves going for walks.

If you are looking for an excellent middle-aged companion to take on strolls on the beach and relax in the evenings, you’re asked to come check out Stefen at the Erie Humane Society!

He will be available for adoption starting June 4th.