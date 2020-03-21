Jet Pet- Steve and Sam

Skip to content
WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com
Erie
33°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Pennsylvania News
Washington DC Bureau
National News
Digital Exclusive
Your Local Election HQ
Good Kid
Golden Apple Award
NewsMaker
Loving Giving Local
Alexa Flash News Brief
Coronavirus
Remarkable Women
Big Race Daytona
What’s New?
Top Stories
70 homeless people to spend weekend at local hotel thanks to Immediate Relief Fund
Customers flock to area hardware stores for last minute shopping
Video
Area students react to impact COVID-19 has on school careers
Video
Wolf Administration to delay enforcement of non-essential business shutdown to Monday
Weather
WxCAM Network
Weather Alerts
Lake Forecast
Interactive Radar
Closings And Delays
Picture Perfect Weather
Weather in Your Neighborhood
Digital Exclusive Weather Forecast
Winter Weather Special
Sports
Masters Report
Local Sports
Local HS Sports News
National Sports
Athlete of the Week
Friday Night Lights
High School Football
Play of the Night
Team of the Week
Erie BayHawks
Erie Otters
Erie Seawolves
NFL Buffalo
NFL Cleveland
NFL Pittsburgh
Top Stories
Fire Still Burns For Orgenia in the Weight Room
Video
Renovation Project to Bring Back History for Chautauqua Golf Club
Video
Report: Collegiate winter athletes to not receive additional year of eligibility
Video
OHL Cancels Regular Season, Hopeful for Playoffs
Video
On Our Air
Be a Tourist
Birthdays
Blood Watch
Border Report Tour
Dr. Joe Barber
Golden Apple Award
Good Kid
Health Reports
Hidden History
Hometown Heroes
iRock Fitness Video
Jet Pet
LECOM Motivation Monday
Masters Report
PI 365
Star Struck
Tech Talk
Wild Stuff
The Mel Robbins Show
Your Money
Japan 2020
Marketplace
2020 YourErie.com/Andover Bank Golf Pass
Thrifty Thursday
Ask the Professional
Your Wellness Network
Community
Operation Skilled Workforce
See it, Shoot it, Send it
Your Events
Contests
Contests
Past Contest Winners
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Closed Caption
YourErie 2Go
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
5
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Exclusive Poll: Americans more concerned with finances than health amid coronavirus pandemic
1
of
/
5
Breaking News
City of Erie parks, playgrounds and athletic courts closed to help prevent spread of COVID-19
2
of
/
5
Breaking News
US-Mexico, US-Canada borders closing at midnight to non-essential travel
3
of
/
5
Breaking News
Tax filing deadline extended, taxpayers urged to get refunds now
4
of
/
5
Breaking News
Breaking: Erie’s Public Schools closing schools indefinitely
5
of
/
5
Jet Pet- Steve and Sam
Jet Pet
Posted:
Mar 20, 2020 / 09:12 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Mar 20, 2020 / 09:12 PM EDT
Events Calendar