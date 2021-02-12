Jet Pet- Stevie

Meet Stevie! He is this week’s Jet Pet from the ANNA Shelter.

Stevie is blind, but he doesn’t miss a beat. Not having eyes has not affected him at all. Stevie is 10 months old.

Stevie came in with a bacterial infection in both eyes. When he arrived at the shelter, he was already blind but he is still such a love bug.

Once he learns his environment, he gets around pretty well.

Stevie gets along well with other cats, but other dogs might be a little too much for him.

If you want to adopt Stevie, you’re asked to call the ANNA Shelter at 451-0230