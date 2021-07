Sunflower is looking for a home, as are the other 91 cats at the Anna Shelter.

Because they have so many cats, every Saturday, starting on July 3rd, the Anna Shelter is hosting “Caturday,” where you can receive some incentives if you adopt a cat.

The adoption fee will be reduced to $25, and they will throw in a free litter box.

