Meet Tallie! She is Wednesday’s JET Pet from the Erie Humane Society.

Orange, the other kitten that Tallie was featured with, has been adopted according to the Erie Humane Society.

Tallie is a 2-year old domestic shorthair and spayed female. The Humane Society reported that Tallie did not enjoy the other animals in her other home, so she must be the only pet in the home. In addition, she would do best in a home without young children.

Tallie had surgery to remove very large bladder stones, so she must be on a special diet of urinary cat food for the rest of her life.

If you have any questions or would like more information, you’re asked to call (814) 835-8331 or visit their website.