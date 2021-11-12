JET Pet: Tate

Meet Tate! He is Friday night’s JET Pet from the ANNA Shelter.

Tate is a 4-year old Doberman Pinscher-mix and has all of the Doberman characteristics.

According to the ANNA Shelter, Tate is probably about 60 pounds and 4 years old. He seems to get along really well with other dogs. He is a little bit shy but he may be best with dogs that match his energy level. The shelter has not done any cat testing with him, but he does get along well with other dogs.

To learn more information about the ANNA Shelter, you’re asked to call (814) 451-0230 or visit https://www.theannashelter.com/