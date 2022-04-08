Meet Thor! He is Friday’s JET Pet from the ANNA Shelter.

Thor came to the shelter as a cruelty case. He received the okay from the doctors to look for his forever home, however he is still healing and is still on some medication.

According to the ANNA Shelter, Thor will do okay with another dog but maybe low energy level. They request no younger children but older and respectful kids are fine. Thor has not met any cats at the shelter, so it’s unclear how he would be around them.

If you have any questions on THOR or would like some more information on the ANNA Shelter, you’re asked to call (814) 451-0230 or visit their website.