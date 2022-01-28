JET Pet: Tilly

Meet Tilly! She is Friday’s JET Pet from the ANNA Shelter.

Tilly, a Border Collie-Corgi Mix, had been living in a goat shed out in Amish country. The farmer said he didn’t know who she belonged to and she wasn’t bothering him. Then, he found out that she had puppies. He did not want the puppies there so that’s when the ANNA Shelter got the call to assist.

If you’re looking for a fantastic, little companion dog that deserves to be sleeping in or next to your bed, Tilly is the one. She does have that littler of puppies and three of them are on the ANNA Shelter’s website.

If you’re interested in Tilly or want some more information on the ANNA Shelter, you’re asked to call (814) 451-0230 or visit https://www.theannashelter.com/