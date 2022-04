Meet Tina! She is Wednesday’s JET Pet from the Erie Humane Society.

Tina is five-year old Samoyed and came to the shelter as a survivor of a puppy mill in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania.

Tina does well with other dogs and would do great with a family with kids. However, the shelter reports that she has not been cat tested and she will need some regular grooming throughout her life.

For more information on Tina as well as the Erie Humane Society, you’re asked to visit their website.