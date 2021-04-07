Jet Pet- Tomato

Meet Tomato! She is a three-month old American Bulldog Mix. The pup is full of fun, love, and affection. She is tonight’s JET Pet from the Erie Humane Society

Tomato was rescued from a high kill shelter in Alabama, with her litter mates, in rough shape. Thankfully, with a little time and medical care, they are ready and eager to find their forever families.

Tomato is described as a very social girl who enjoys the company of other dogs. She would be a great addition to a family with children, and would thrive in just about any home dynamic.

If you’re looking for a pup that will make it a top priority to remind you how much they love you every day, then come check out Tomato at the Erie Humane Society!

You can reach them at 814-835-8331 or visit https://www.eriehumanesociety.org/adopt.