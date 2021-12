Meet Tommy! He is Wednesday night’s JET Pet from the Erie Humane Society.

Tommy lived in his own cage in the public cattery but became very depressed, according to the Humane Society.

He is good with other cats and would be fine with a mellow dog as well.

To learn more about the Erie Humane Society, you’re asked to call (814) 835-8331 or visit https://www.eriehumanesociety.org/