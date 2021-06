Meet Wally!

Wally is around 3 years old! He has chronic sniffles and sneezing but it doesn’t affect the way he lives! He is slower to warm up but when he gets to know you he is such a love bug. He loves belly rubs and loves to be pet. He doesn’t mind other cats but would do good in a quiet home. He has been with us since he was a kitten and we would love for him to find a home for the holidays.

If you are interested in Wally please apply at orphanangels.org