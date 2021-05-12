Jet Pet: Willy

Meet Willy!

Willy and his brother Ralphie came to Orphan Angels after their owner passed away and didn’t have anywhere to go. He’s sweet as can be and wants attention at all times. He can be a little nervous at times but just needs some patience. He’s 4 years young and he must go home with his best friend Ralphie! They’re fully vetted and ready to go to their new home!

You can apply for them both at orphanangels.org.

Orphan Angels is having their Craft Fair on May 23rd from 12-5 p.m. Come join and stop in to see some crafts and cats!