Jet Pet- Zane

Meet Zane! He is tonight’s JET Pet from the Erie Humane Society.

Zane is a four-year old male tuxedo cat. He came to the Erie Humane Society back in November as a stray and was never reclaimed. He has made huge strides in his rehabilitation since arriving at EHS and he is now ready to find a family of his own.

Zane loves attention and affection and he is the type of cat that wants to be your right hand man.

He is good with kids, cats and dogs and would hit into any home dynamic. He is on a special diet, however, due to stomach sensitivity, so he will need an owner who will monitor his health closely and provide the specific diet that he needs.

If you’re looking for a special cat who will repay you ten times over with love and affection, come meet Zane at the Erie Humane Society.

You may call the Humane Society at 814-835-8331 or visit https://www.eriehumanesociety.org/adopt