Meet Zeus! He is Wednesday’s JET Pet from the Erie Humane Society.

Zeus is a one-year old neutered male, pitbull and terrier mix and fun-loving and goofy describe his personality.

He came to the Erie Humane Society as the result of a cruelty investigation. He was very nervous and scared of new people when he arrived in August. He has learned to come out of his shell in no time.

Zeus would do great with an active family and he would require a slow introduction with a more submissive dog as well as with a home with cats.

Despite his energy, Zeus is very gentle and would make a great pet for a family with children.

For more information, you’re asked to call the Erie Humane Society at (814) 835-8331 or visit https://www.eriehumanesociety.org/adopt