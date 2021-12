Meet Zia! She is Friday night’s JET Pet from the ANNA Shelter.

Zia is believed to be a kind of Shepherd-Husky mix. She is about one year old.

Zia loves the snow and would probably make a good family pet. She will definitely need things to do and things to keep her busy, so an active home would be great for her.

If you’re interested in Zia or would like to know more information on the ANNA Shelter, you’re asked to call (814) 451-0230 or visit https://www.theannashelter.com/.