Meet Zoe! She is tonight’s JET Pet from the ANNA Shelter.

Zoe is a Great Dane mix and six years old. She was an owner surrender because they did not have the resources to take care of her anymore.

She has lived with cats and children, however, she is selective when it comes to other dogs.

Zoe is about 80 pounds but she is well behaved.

If you’re interested in giving Zoe a forever home, you can call the ANNA Shelter at 814-451-0230.