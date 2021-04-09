Jet Pets- Gizmo and Romeo

Meet Gizmo and Romeo! These two cats are tonight’s JET Pets from the ANNA Shelter.

Gizmo is 15 years old and is looking for a quieter and less active home. According to the ANNA Shelter, Gizmo’s owners had a baby and that stressed Gizmo out, so the owners wanted to get her a home because they did not want to see her put down because of her age. For her age, she is very healthy and is such a love bug.

Romeo truly lives up to his name, he is such a lover! He is only about a year old. He does have FIV but can live a normal and happy life. He’s non-symptomatic.

FIV is contagious to other cats, so he would do best in a home without other cats or in a home that already has FIV cats.

There is no fee to adopt Romeo.

To learn more, you are asked to call 814-451-0230.