Jet Pets- Lemon and Lime

Meet Lemon and Lime! They are this week’s JET Pets from the Erie Humane Society.

Lemon and Lime are four-year-old spayed female Great Pyrenees mixes. They are a bonded pair and need to find a loving home together.

These sisters came to the Erie Humane Society from a shelter in Alabama where overcrowding was an issue. They both were in rough condition, suffering from a terribly skin infection and mange, leaving them nearly hairless.

With some time, proper medical treatment and nutrition, these girls have made quite the transformation.

They are good with kids, cats, and other dogs and would do well in any home dynamic.

If you think Lemon and Lime will make the perfect addition to your family, you can visit https://www.eriehumanesociety.org/adopt to fill out and submit an adoption application.