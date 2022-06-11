Meet Lucky and Sweet Pea! These two chihuahuas are Friday’s JET Pets from the ANNA Shelter.

According to the shelter, these dogs would be perfect in a single person home because chihuahuas are a one-person dog. They do get along with other dogs and don’t mind cats.

They do have to go together because Lucky “would be lost without Sweet Pea.”

For more information on the ANNA Shelter, you’re asked to call (814) 451-0230 or visit their website.