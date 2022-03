Selena and Thena are Wednesday’s JET Pets from the Erie Humane Society.

They are eight and ten years old. Selena is the orange and Thena is the gray.

The two kitties are a bonded pair so they need to find a home together. Both Selena and Thena would do better in a calmer environment, so that means no dogs unless the dogs are seniors and laid back.

For more information about these two or more information, you’re asked to call (814) 835-8331 or visit https://www.eriehumanesociety.org/adopt