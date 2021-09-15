Living Well — Cholesterol

What you eat affects your cholesterol level.

It’s not surprising that fried foods, snack foods and fatty meats can worsen your cholesterol, but there are a few foods that may surprise you:

Ground turkey: on the surface, it seems like it’s a better substitute for ground beef. It is a healthier choice if it’s ground turkey breast. Otherwise, the skin and dark meat, which is higher in fat, is used in the blend. Be sure to scrutinize the label carefully to determine what’s in the meat.

Coconut oil.: Enjoying small amounts of coconut oil isn’t a problem but if you’re trying to lower your bad cholesterol, then choose another type of oil.

Sugar. Any type of sugar added to food, as well as consuming sweets too frequently, can elevate triglycerides and lower good cholesterol.

