Crazy for Crans!

Cranberries aren’t just for the holidays. They should be a regular part of your diet, but why should we eat them all year round?

The health benefits cranberries provide include:

High in vitamins A, B and C, as well as numerous disease

Fights antioxidants.

Fights inflammation

Helps with digestive health and UTIs when consumed routinely

However, they are very tart and can upset some people’s stomachs. Because of this, you may want to add a little sweetener.