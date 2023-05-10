For over 100 years, the Erie Rotary Club has served the local community in a variety of ways.

It provides members opportunities for personal growth, business and leadership development.

This week, the club got a visit from Loving Giving Local.

The Erie Rotary Club meets weekly at Erie’s Bayfront Sheraton. Just about 100 members strong, the club has been around since 1913.

One of its main initiatives is the Rotary Club of Erie Ethics Symposium. It actively engages high school juniors in discussions on a variety of hot button ethics issues that affect them.

“We offer the juniors in Erie County, all the schools, an opportunity to spend a day with us fellow Rotarians learning about our four-way test. That four test includes, is it the truth, will it build good will and better friendship, is it fair to all concerned, things like that. We really want students to apply those things to real life situations,” said Maureen Rizzo, Erie Rotary Club president.

Another mission for the rotary club is funding scholarships for 10-15 Erie High School seniors each year. That’s where this week’s LGL donation will be invested.

“So, we’re excited to help the students on their way with their after high school plans, and just send them off in the right direction,” Rizzo said.

“For us to bring Loving Giving Local to the Erie Rotary Club and to learn they’ve been in our community over 100 years and the donation we bring today will go directly to the City of Erie scholarship fund and benefit students right here in our city, that’s what loving giving local is all about,” said Joe Askins of Auto Express.