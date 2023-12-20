The Albion Area Public Library has served the community since 1956.

The building the library is in dates back to the early 1900s.

“It was used as the Bessemer Railroad Rest House. The employees would stay over. It was a place to get a hot meal and shower. They had a small library here. They donated the building to the borough, and the borough lends it to us,” said Jenny Wilczynski, assistant librarian.

The staff works to inspire and help community residents meet their lifelong personal, educational, cultural and professional information needs.

The library is much more than just books — offering the community free WiFi, computers, fax machines, a history and genealogy room, and of course, they serve local children.

“The check will be used for children’s programming. We have a story time every week on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. where we do circle time craft or activity,” Wilczynski said.

The library is about to undergo a renovation to keep its roof and foundation in good order and to make the restrooms handicapped accessible.

“For us to bring Loving Giving Local to the Albion Area Public Library and to learn this library has been in the community since 1956, and the donation we bring today is going to go into one of those youth programs, that’s what Loving Giving Local is all about. It’s about giving back to the community, and this community library is a great place. They’re very fortunate to be in the Albion community,” said Joe Askins, Auto Express Resale Center.