You may be familiar with the Mount Saint Benedict Monastery on East Lake Road in Harborcreek. But do you know what the Benedictine Sisters do in our community?

“We’ve been in the city since 1856, and we have been an active witness of the loving presence of God, healing presence and an advocate for peace and justice and equal rights for all people,” said Sister Stephanie Schmidt, Benedictine Sisters Prioress

The sisters work with people of all ages, from kids at the St. Benedict Child Development Center to the seniors living at Benetwood Apartments.

Their ministry includes the Erie Art House, the Emmaus Ministries Kids Cafe, St. Benedict’s Education Center, the Emmaus Soup Kitchen, and Benedictines for Peace. They also sponsor the take back the site vigils at the scene of violent crimes.

In the shadow of Christmas, Schmidt said this gift will help those in need, like Mary and Joseph.

“I’d like us to be mindful that there are many families today who are still struggling, who are homeless, who are traveling, who are risking their lives and who are looking for safety and acceptance. This money will be used to help families who are coming to the country, who are refugees trying to find a home,” Schmidt added.

“We knew without a doubt when we delivered this donation that it was going to go right back into the community, and like Sister Stephanie said, it’s going to help families in need and I wouldn’t expect anything else,” said Joe Askins, sponsor, Auto Express Resale Center.