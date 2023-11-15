Keeping people on the tax roles, and out of prison. That’s the goal of a local non-profit called “Climate Changers”.

The organization got a visit from Loving Giving Local this week.

Returning to society after time in prison or rehab can be hard. For the past eight years, Climate Changers has been helping men and women re-enter society

The program has been nationally recognized for its effectiveness at reducing recidivism.

Former inmate Frederick Williams is the program’s CEO.

“It’s called a reentry program but entry for us isn’t just people coming from prison or rehab. its anybody who isn’t on the work role. tax role. They need to get involved in society again and we have avenues to get them back in. Our job placement program we work with upmc and local manufacturers to get people back on their feet and back to work,” said Frederick E. Williams, Climate Changers CEO.

Climate Changers offers programs in parenting, work readiness, GED classes and a food pantry every saturday at 10 a.m.

Coming up is the organizations annual winter coat distribution

“Every year we give out winter coats and we have a winter coat drive going on now. December, 2 at 10 a.m., we’ll be giving out winter coats,” Williams said.

Williams said most nonprofits struggle with finances, so he appreciates receiving this week’s Loving Giving Local donation

“For us to bring Loving Giving Local right in the heart of the city to Climate Changers, and to meet Fred and learn about what they’re doing in the community, how they’re helping people re-enter. Whether it’s the workforce, whether it’s out of rehabilitation, getting them back into the community, they’ve been doing it for eight years. And for us to be able to bring a donation today and learn about the programs they have going on, that’s what Loving Giving Local is all about,” said Joe Askins, Auto Express Resale Center.

