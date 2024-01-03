“For good. For Corry. Forever.” That’s the philosophy of the Corry Community Foundation.

It was founded more than 20 years ago when 16 Corry families came together, each contributing $500. Today, the foundation helps a variety of nonprofits and other organizations with donations, which so far totaled nearly $300,000 in 2023.

“We have a lot of really fantastic nonprofits here in the community. We are currently seeing a renaissance of the downtown. We have a lot of new stores, a lot of new businesses, a lot of new traffic coming down. The Downtown Corry Business Association has First Fridays. So once a month, people come down people within the community outside the community come and see what’s happening,” said Pat Goodsel, Corry Community Foundation.

“We have improvements in our neighborhoods and homes, increased opportunities with the Corry Greenway Junction Trail and other parks in the area. We have summer concerts in the park that are free, the Erie Philharmonic has been down the last couple years. There’s just a lot of things going on that our nonprofits have provided for us.”

A recently conducted community foundation study developed a plan for strategic growth in Corry.

The plan looks to enhance arts and culture, reduce poverty, prevent blight in neighborhoods and provide learning opportunities at all levels of life. And it’s working.

“It just shows that people really believe in our community. We are small, we are rural, but we are mighty and we believe there are lots of things we can be,” she added.

And to help with that continued growth, a donation from Loving Giving Local.

“There’s a lot going on in Corry, and for us to be able to be a part of that, that’s what Loving Giving Local is all about. We know our donation that we bring today is going to go right back into the carry community. Like I said, that’s what Loving Giving Local is all about, and this foundation does a great job here in Corry,” said Joe Askins/auto express resale ctr.