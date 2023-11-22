Erie’s 12-year-old Eagles Nest Leadership Corporation is many things.

There’s the school of academic distinction providing education to 400 young people in grades kindergarten, first grade, and middle school grades 6-8.

Bishop Dwayne Brock said they call their students scholars, and their mission is focus.

“To teach them how to be effective, teach them how to achieve in life, how to accomplish their dreams and goals and how to treat each other with respect,” said Bishop Dwane Brock, CEO of Eagle’s Nest.

There’s also leadership training here, providing young people with soft job skills training and leading to entry-level employment opportunities at UPMC Hamot.

“Probably within the next two months, UPMC will have another good 10 employees,” Brock added.

Now under construction is a $2 million athletic center that will provide 9000 sq. feet of gymnasium space for basketball, volleyball, weightlifting and other activities.

The eastside and all of Erie, and of course the Eagles Nest, will have an athletic center where they can participate in team building and team sports.

Bishop Brock said this week’s Loving Giving Local donation will help pay for construction.

“To learn today that this donation today is going to be part of their new youth athletic center, that’s what Loving Giving Local is all about, giving back to the community and Eagles Nest has been doing it for over 12 years,” said Joe Askins, sponsor, Auto Express Resale Center.