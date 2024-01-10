It began 113 years ago as an orphanage for boys. Soon it began accepting troubled youth from the Erie County Juvenile Court system.

Formerly known as Harborcreek School for Boys, the program became Harborcreek Youth Services in the 1980s. Today, it is no longer involved with the court system.

Harborcreek Youth Services (HYS) serves as an inpatient psychiatric residential treatment facility for 60 boys from anywhere in the state with a history of complex trauma.

“They come from many of the 67 counties in Pennsylvania. They have been deemed needing mental health…they call it the same in healthcare, they have a medical necessity. If they have medical necessity from their managed care company in their county, then they’re referred for possible placement,” said John Petulla, Harborcreek Youth Services CEO.

Harborcreek Youth Services has a 60-acre campus along Iroquois Avenue. A staff of 130 supervises the boys who live, go to school and recreate here while they receive treatment, which can last 9 months to a year.

HYS features art and music therapy studios, and this week’s Loving Giving Local donation will help support those popular programs. All of them are designed with one goal.

“Our main thing is to help kids improve, recover and give them some hope for their future — that’s what we like,” said Petulla.

“Harborcreek Youth Services has been improving the lives of the youth for over a hundred years. For us to be able to bring this donation today and learn that it going to go right into their art and music therapy, that’s what Loving Giving Local is all about, and Harborcreek Youth Services is a great example,” said Joe Askins, sponsor, Auto Express Resale Center.