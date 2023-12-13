Our Lady of Peace (OLP) Parish in Millcreek began in the auditorium of McDowell High School in 1955.

Before there was an OLP church, there was a Catholic school building dedicated in 1957.

“When they built the school and they had masses there for decades until they were finally able to build the church and dedicate it in 1977,” said Reverand Richard Toohey, Our Lady of Peace pastor

OLP saw unprecedented growth in the 70s and challenges caused by the recent pandemic. Through both, parishioners remained dedicated.

“It’s really interesting to see in those times of need that people really step up. We found not only for maintaining what we’re doing here as a parish but even our outreach to the broader community that our parishioner’s people here have been generous in providing,” said Rev. Toohey.

It comes as no surprise that this week’s Loving Giving Local donations will not stay within the walls of this church but will be used in the Erie community.

“A key part to our expectation of our Catholic and Christian faith and expression is to reach out to the needy, to be generous with what God blesses us with,” Toohey added.

In addition to Catholic education, Our Lady of Peace supports the work of the Erie City Mission, Emmaus Soup Kitchen, Our Neighbor’s Place Overnight Shelter, ServErie, St. Patrick’s Haven, the St. Martin Center, the West Millcreek Food Pantry and Sunday suppers.

“Sunday suppers, which actually the money we’re blessed to get from this gift, we’re gonna use towards the four meals a year we serve at the First Presbyterian Church of the Covenant,” said Toohey.

“Anytime we bring Loving Giving Local to church, that’s what we find, all this giving back to the community. To learn today that this donation is gonna go right into a Sunday supper program for the church and in the community, that’s what Loving Giving Local is all about. It’s giving back to the community and Our Lady of Peace has been doing it for years,” said Joe Askins, sponsor, Auto Express Resale Center.