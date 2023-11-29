This week, the Loving Giving Local team paid a visit to Erie First Assembly where the church plays host to the Royal Family Kids Program of Erie.

It’s a nationwide camping program for youth in the foster care program ages 6 to 12.

“We have our own chapter here that services the 350 children that are in foster care in Erie County. If a child has been or is in foster care, they get to go a free week of camp where they are treated royally, they’re loved, they get to experience the fullness of camp,” said Pastor Dan Brooker, Royal Family Kids camp director.

Brooker added the program’s mission is to make moments matter and make positive memories that last a lifetime. This week’s Loving Giving Local donation will help make that happen.

“This is going to go to send a child to camp this year and they’re going to be able to enjoy the experience thanks to Auto Express,” Brooker said.

“For us to bring Loving Giving Local to the Royal Family Kids of Erie and to learn the camp hasn’t gone on since COVID and it’s going to start up again this summer and to know our donation is going to help a kid attend summer camp, that’s what Loving Giving Local is all about. It’s giving back to the community, and the Royal Family Kids Camp has been doing it for years,” said Joe Askins, sponsor, Auto Express Resale Center.

If you’d like to help the program, there are three things you can do — pray, donate or volunteer

Learn more about Royal Family Kids of Erie on their website.