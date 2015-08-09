Melinda’s Garden Moment

On Our Air

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:
melindasgarden_720_1440080814562.jpg

Nationally known gardening expert, TV/radio host, author & columnist Melinda Myers has over 30 years of horticulture experience and has written over 20 gardening books, including Can’t Miss Small Space Gardening, the Midwest Gardener’s Handbook, and Jackson and Perkins’ Beautiful Roses Made Easy: Midwestern Edition.

Learn tips and tricks on keeping your garden beautiful and healthy every Friday morning on JET 24 Action News.

View even more videos at: http://www.melindamyers.com/garden-tips/melindas-videos.html.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar