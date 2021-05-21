Garden Moments: Attracting Toads to Your Garden

Nationally recognized gardening expert Melinda Myers helps everyday gardeners find success and ease in the garden through her Melinda’s Garden Moment television segments.

Melinda shares tips that hold the key to gardening success, learned through her more than 30 years of horticulture experience.

New Melinda’s Garden Moment web tips will be added throughout the growing season, so be sure to check back for timely, seasonal tips to help you be successful in your gardens!

Watch Melinda’s Garden Moment Videos online.

Attracting Toads to Your Garden

Toads make great gardening partners. They eat insects, slugs and snails and ask for very little in return. Help attract these natural predators to your garden.

Create an inviting habitat for these critters. Leave some leaf litter under trees and shrubs and in the garden.

Include a shallow pond or water feature. Even a shallow saucer filled with chlorine-free water is effective. Place rocks in and around the water for added toad appeal.

Reduce, or better yet, eliminate the use of pesticides. These can be harmful to the toads and kill the insects they like to eat.

Purchase a toad abode from a local potter or make your own from a ceramic or clay pot. Place it in a shady location near a garden filled with protein-rich insects. Set it directly on the soil so the toad can dig. Elevate one side with stones or use a cracked or broken pot that provides an entryway for the toad.

A bit more information: Include native plants in your landscape whenever possible. These plants attract more insects and in turn the animals, like toads, that eat them. Add little bluestem, prairie dropseed and other clumping native grasses that provide great daytime hideouts for the toads.

Visit www.melindamyers.com for more gardening tips, videos and more.





About Melinda Myers

Gardening expert, TV/radio host, author & columnist Melinda Myers has more than 30 years of horticulture experience and is a columnist and contributing editor for Birds & Blooms magazine. She has written over 20 gardening books, including Can’t Miss Small Space Gardening and the Midwest Gardener’s Handbook. She hosts the nationally syndicated Melinda’s Garden Moment segments which air on over 135 TV and radio stations throughout the U.S. Myers is also the host of the recently released The Great Courses “How to Grow Anything” DVD series. Melinda writes a regular column for Wisconsin Gardening and Chicagoland Gardening magazines. She also writes the twice monthly “Gardeners’ Questions” newspaper column. Melinda hosted “The Plant Doctor” radio program for over 20 years as well as seven seasons of Great Lakes Gardener on PBS. Melinda has a master’s degree in horticulture, is a certified arborist and was a horticulture instructor with tenure. She’s the recipient of the American Horticultural Society’s B.Y. Morrison Communication Award and was inducted into the Hall of Fame of GWA: The Association for Garden Communicators. Myers’ website, www.MelindaMyers.com, features gardening videos, podcasts, monthly gardening checklists and more.