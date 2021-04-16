Garden Moments: Beautiful and Productive Vegetable Gardens and Containers

Nationally recognized gardening expert Melinda Myers helps everyday gardeners find success and ease in the garden through her Melinda’s Garden Moment television segments. Melinda shares tips that hold the key to gardening success, learned through her more than 30 years of horticulture experience. New Melinda’s Garden Moment web tips will be added throughout the growing season, so be sure to check back for timely, seasonal tips to help you be successful in your gardens!

Beautiful and Productive Vegetable Gardens and Containers

Get the most beauty and edibility from every square inch of your garden or container.

Use color and texture to create attractive edible displays. The silver foliage of the artichoke contrasts with the bold red cabbage. The purple fruit of eggplant and leaves of All-America Selections winner Onyx Red ornamental pepper echo the purple to unify the planting.

Fill every space by interplanting short season crops like radishes, beets and lettuce between long season crops like cabbage, peppers or tomatoes.

Save space and increase the beauty by growing in wide rows or blocks. Give plants just enough room to reach their mature size.

Fill edible and ornamental containers with colorful leaf lettuce, mustard and other greens and keep them producing with regular harvesting.

Go vertical to save space, create a focal point and reduce the risk of disease.

A bit more information: Expand your edible garden by thinking substitutions. Use raspberries as hedges, asparagus as a backdrop to flowers, apple and peach trees as ornamental trees and rhubarb as a shrub. Your landscape can look beautiful when filled with attractive edible plants.

Visit www.melindamyers.com for more gardening tips, videos and more.





About Melinda Myers

Gardening expert, TV/radio host, author & columnist Melinda Myers has more than 30 years of horticulture experience and is a columnist and contributing editor for Birds & Blooms magazine. She has written over 20 gardening books, including Can’t Miss Small Space Gardening and the Midwest Gardener’s Handbook. She hosts the nationally syndicated Melinda’s Garden Moment segments which air on over 135 TV and radio stations throughout the U.S. Myers is also the host of the recently released The Great Courses “How to Grow Anything” DVD series. Melinda writes a regular column for Wisconsin Gardening and Chicagoland Gardening magazines. She also writes the twice monthly “Gardeners’ Questions” newspaper column. Melinda hosted “The Plant Doctor” radio program for over 20 years as well as seven seasons of Great Lakes Gardener on PBS. Melinda has a master’s degree in horticulture, is a certified arborist and was a horticulture instructor with tenure. She’s the recipient of the American Horticultural Society’s B.Y. Morrison Communication Award and was inducted into the Hall of Fame of GWA: The Association for Garden Communicators. Myers’ website, www.MelindaMyers.com, features gardening videos, podcasts, monthly gardening checklists and more.