Garden Moments: Create a Native Bee-Friendly Garden

Nationally recognized gardening expert Melinda Myers helps everyday gardeners find success and ease in the garden through her Melinda’s Garden Moment television segments. Melinda shares tips that hold the key to gardening success, learned through her more than 30 years of horticulture experience.

New Melinda’s Garden Moment web tips will be added throughout the growing season, so be sure to check back for timely, seasonal tips to help you be successful in your gardens! Watch Melinda’s Garden Moment Videos online.

Create a Native Bee-Friendly Garden

Pollinators are responsible for about 75% of the food we eat. The European honeybee is the most well known but our native bees are also critically important.

We can help our native bees and gardens by reducing or eliminating the use of pesticides and providing shelter as well as food and water.

About 70% of our native bees are ground nesting. So, leave the soil exposed in a few warm spots. You can see these ground bees made a home around my obelisk before the plants filled in. Both are doing well.

Wood and cavity nesting bees, like this leaf cutter bee (pictured) make up about 30% of our native bee population. Others nest in hollow plant stems so leave these, their homes, stand for winter.

Bumblebees nest in abandoned animal burrows, tree cavities, grassy areas, or under fallen leaves.

A bit more information: Reduce the risk of conflicts with ground nesting bees. Create inviting habitat away from prime gardening areas. Leave warm south facing spaces open for bees to establish their in-ground nests.

Visit www.melindamyers.com for more gardening tips, videos and more.

About Melinda Myers

Gardening expert, TV/radio host, author & columnist Melinda Myers has more than 30 years of horticulture experience and is a columnist and contributing editor for Birds & Blooms magazine. She has written over 20 gardening books, including Can’t Miss Small Space Gardening and the Midwest Gardener’s Handbook. She hosts the nationally syndicated Melinda’s Garden Moment segments which air on over 135 TV and radio stations throughout the U.S. Myers is also the host of the recently released The Great Courses “How to Grow Anything” DVD series. Melinda writes a regular column for Wisconsin Gardening and Chicagoland Gardening magazines. She also writes the twice monthly “Gardeners’ Questions” newspaper column. Melinda hosted “The Plant Doctor” radio program for over 20 years as well as seven seasons of Great Lakes Gardener on PBS. Melinda has a master’s degree in horticulture, is a certified arborist and was a horticulture instructor with tenure. She’s the recipient of the American Horticultural Society’s B.Y. Morrison Communication Award and was inducted into the Hall of Fame of GWA: The Association for Garden Communicators. Myers’ website, www.MelindaMyers.com, features gardening videos, podcasts, monthly gardening checklists and more.