Garden Moments: Dress up a wall or fence

Dress Up a Wall or Fence

Dress up walls and fences with planters, garden art and upcycled items.

Old bed springs provide a unique support for a morning glory, adding a bit of greenery to this brick wall. While these vines provide shade and screening for a chicken coop.

A section of an old picket fence creates the perfect backdrop for this display, diverting your attention away from the chain link fence to the garden art.

The walls of these sheds had a makeover. The old window frame and shutters create an inviting space to sit while this shed’s front décor makes for an attractive storage space.

This large antique window box is the perfect size, framing the windows and this outdoor space. The shade tolerant begonias, coleus, wire vine, coral bells, and perennial geraniums create a complementary combination.

A $5 yard sale treasure finds a new home among the ferns and astilbes.

A bit more information: Put the artist in your life to work creating a masterpiece on a section of your fence or wall of a shed. It could create a visual extension of your garden or serve as a focal point that reflects your personality.

