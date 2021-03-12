Garden Moments: Flamethrower habanero coleus

Nationally recognized gardening expert Melinda Myers helps everyday gardeners find success and ease in the garden through her Melinda’s Garden Moment television segments.

Creating a Colorful Coleus Inspired Design

The colorful and uniquely shaped leaves of coleus have made it a favorite of gardeners for several centuries.

But recent introductions have helped move it out of containers and the shade and into sunny borders.

Here at Boerner Botanical Gardens they created several gardens featuring a few sun-loving varieties.

This large oval garden features Flamethrower Habanero coleus. The red Profusion zinnia and cannas blend nicely with Habanero’s orange-red leaves while the chartreuse sweet potato vine provides eye-catching contrast. Use different plants but repeated color and texture to provide overall unity. French Quarter coleus is combined with purple salvia and dahlias to connect it to the larger oval garden. Another nearby bed features Flamethrower Spiced Curry. The chartreuse in its leaves echo the sweet potato vine in the main garden. The red zinnias and white salvia are repeated to further unite the beds.

A bit more information: Enjoy coleus year-round. Take cuttings of your favorite plants near the end of the growing season or bring the whole plant indoors before the first frost. Grow coleus like your other houseplants in a bright location and keep the soil slightly moist. Regular pruning will help keep the plant full and compact.

About Melinda Myers

Gardening expert, TV/radio host, author & columnist Melinda Myers has more than 30 years of horticulture experience and is a columnist and contributing editor for Birds & Blooms magazine. She has written over 20 gardening books, including Can’t Miss Small Space Gardening and the Midwest Gardener’s Handbook. She hosts the nationally syndicated Melinda’s Garden Moment segments which air on over 135 TV and radio stations throughout the U.S. Myers is also the host of the recently released The Great Courses “How to Grow Anything” DVD series. Melinda writes a regular column for Wisconsin Gardening and Chicagoland Gardening magazines. She also writes the twice monthly “Gardeners’ Questions”newspaper column. Melinda hosted “The Plant Doctor” radio program for over 20 years as well as seven seasons of Great Lakes Gardener on PBS. Melinda has a master’s degree in horticulture, is a certified arborist and was a horticulture instructor with tenure. She’s the recipient of the American Horticultural Society’s B.Y. Morrison Communication Award and was inducted into the Hall of Fame of GWA: The Association for Garden Communicators. Myers’ website, www.MelindaMyers.com, features gardening videos, podcasts, monthly gardening checklists and more.