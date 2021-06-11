Garden Moments: Fun Garden Edging Ideas

Nationally recognized gardening expert Melinda Myers helps everyday gardeners find success and ease in the garden through her Melinda’s Garden Moment television segments. Melinda shares tips that hold the key to gardening success, learned through her more than 30 years of horticulture experience.

New Melinda’s Garden Moment web tips will be added throughout the growing season, so be sure to check back for timely, seasonal tips to help you be successful in your gardens!

Watch Melinda’s Garden Moment Videos online.

Fun Garden Edging Ideas

Dress up your garden beds, keep plants in bounds, and curb weeds from infiltrating the garden with fun and attractive edging.

Lids of pots and pans purchased at various thrift shops and yard sales provide a unique boundary for this garden bed.

These old garden bench ends found a second life in this garden.

Inverted blue wine bottles invite you down this path. They create a physical edge for the garden and contrast nicely with the yellow flowering sedum.

The headboard of an old junior bed is a focal point in this garden and support for the surrounding tall perennials.

Parts of an old tractor mark the edge of this garden while preserving a bit of history.

Old chairs are a popular planter, but how about converting one or more into a support for tall plants within or at the edge of a garden bed.

And don’t discard that old bowling ball. Collect several from friends to create a fun garden edge.

A bit more information: Old vinyl records scratched beyond enjoyment make an excellent edge for a music lover’s garden.Secure them by sinking the records halfway into the ground leaving the top exposed. Or create your own musical interlude with a bit of copper wire and musical notes.

Visit www.melindamyers.com for more gardening tips, videos and more.



About Melinda Myers

Gardening expert, TV/radio host, author & columnist Melinda Myers has more than 30 years of horticulture experience and is a columnist and contributing editor for Birds & Blooms magazine. She has written over 20 gardening books, including Can’t Miss Small Space Gardening and the Midwest Gardener’s Handbook. She hosts the nationally syndicated Melinda’s Garden Moment segments which air on over 135 TV and radio stations throughout the U.S. Myers is also the host of the recently released The Great Courses “How to Grow Anything” DVD series. Melinda writes a regular column for Wisconsin Gardening and Chicagoland Gardening magazines. She also writes the twice monthly “Gardeners’ Questions” newspaper column. Melinda hosted “The Plant Doctor” radio program for over 20 years as well as seven seasons of Great Lakes Gardener on PBS. Melinda has a master’s degree in horticulture, is a certified arborist and was a horticulture instructor with tenure. She’s the recipient of the American Horticultural Society’s B.Y. Morrison Communication Award and was inducted into the Hall of Fame of GWA: The Association for Garden Communicators. Myers’ website, www.MelindaMyers.com, features gardening videos, podcasts, monthly gardening checklists and more.



