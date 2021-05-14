Garden Moments: Grow Your Own Cocktail Herbs

Nationally recognized gardening expert Melinda Myers helps everyday gardeners find success and ease in the garden through her Melinda’s Garden Moment television segments.

Melinda shares tips that hold the key to gardening success, learned through her more than 30 years of horticulture experience. New Melinda’s Garden Moment web tips will be added throughout the growing season, so be sure to check back for timely, seasonal tips to help you be successful in your gardens!

Watch Melinda’s Garden Moment Videos online.

Grow Your Own Cocktail Herbs

Add some homegrown flavor to your favorite cocktail or non-alcoholic beverage.

Surprise your guests with an edible lovage (Levisticum officinale) straw. This perennial herb grows 5 feet tall and has hollow celery flavored stems. Use it to sip a bloody Mary, for pesto or to flavor soups and stews. Flavor simple syrups, infuse your own bitters or steep the dried lemon grass (Cymbopogon citratus) leaves into a tea. Add some panache to your beverages with a lemongrass stir stick.

Sweeten your beverages with fresh stevia (Stevia rebaudiana) leaves. Use them to create a simple syrup, seep into tea or muddle with other herbs to flavor your drinks.

Don’t relegate your sage to meat dishes and stuffing, include it in your favorite drinks. Add some color to your garden, container and drinks with tricolor sage (Salvia officinalis ‘Tricolor’). It has the same flavor as the green leafed sage. Or add a sweeter tangy twist with pineapple sage (Salvia elegans).

A bit more information: Harvest a few extra sprigs of basil to include in your favorite beverages. It combines nicely with lemonade, lime, cucumber or muddle it with sugar for a unique flavored mojito. Just a sprig of basil can dress up any drink and add a subtle hint of flavor.

Visit www.melindamyers.com for more gardening tips, videos and more.

About Melinda Myers

Gardening expert, TV/radio host, author & columnist Melinda Myers has more than 30 years of horticulture experience and is a columnist and contributing editor for Birds & Blooms magazine. She has written over 20 gardening books, including Can’t Miss Small Space Gardening and the Midwest Gardener’s Handbook. She hosts the nationally syndicated Melinda’s Garden Moment segments which air on over 135 TV and radio stations throughout the U.S.Myers is also the host of the recently released The Great Courses “How to Grow Anything” DVD series. Melinda writes a regular column for Wisconsin Gardening and Chicagoland Gardening magazines.She also writes the twice monthly “Gardeners’ Questions”newspaper column. Melinda hosted “The Plant Doctor” radio program for over 20 years as well as seven seasons of Great Lakes Gardener on PBS. Melinda has a master’s degree in horticulture, is a certified arborist and was a horticulture instructor with tenure. She’s the recipient of the American Horticultural Society’s B.Y. Morrison Communication Award and was inducted into the Hall of Fame of GWA: The Association for Garden Communicators. Myers’ website, www.MelindaMyers.com, features gardening videos, podcasts, monthly gardening checklists and more.