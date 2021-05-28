Garden Moments: Grow Your Own Herbs for Tea

Nationally recognized gardening expert Melinda Myers helps everyday gardeners find success and ease in the garden through her Melinda’s Garden Moment television segments. Melinda shares tips that hold the key to gardening success, learned through her more than 30 years of horticulture experience.

Grow Your Own Herbs for Tea

Relax away the stress of the day with a cup of tea brewed from freshly picked herbs you grew in your garden or containers.

We’re using several colorful pots with drainage holes of course to create this tea garden.

The attractive and fragrant pineapple sage (Salvia elegans) is the focal point of the largest pot with sweet marjoram (Origanum majorana) cascading over the edge. I tucked in some stevia (Stevia rebaudiana). This natural sweetener is a perfect partner for hot or cold tea and other beverages.

I’ve teamed up bee balm (Monarda) used in Oswego tea with mint. Peppermint (Mentha x piperita) is great for fighting inflammation, helping with digestion and much more. But the vigorous mints are bullies, crowding out nearby timid plants and quickly taking over a garden bed, so they need to be contained.

Give lavender a pet or take a sip of lavender (Lavandula) tea to help you relax. Enjoy the fresh flavor and fragrance of its partner lemon thyme (Thymus x citriodorus).

A bit more information: Avoid overfertilizing your herbs. Too much fertilizer can result in poor flavor. Remember you can always add more later if needed; but you can’t remove the fertilizer once it’s absorbed by the plants.

