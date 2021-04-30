Garden Moments: How to Fertilize Your Lawn

Nationally recognized gardening expert Melinda Myers helps everyday gardeners find success and ease in the garden through her Melinda’s Garden Moment television segments.

How to Fertilize Your Lawn

Proper fertilization will help keep your lawn healthy and better able to outcompete the weeds, tolerate insects and disease and recover from environmental stresses.

Start by calculating the area to be fertilized. Measure then multiply the length times the width of your lawn to get the square footage. The bag or your soil test will tell you how much fertilizer you need to apply to this area. Apply half the recommended rate in one direction. Then apply the rest in a pattern perpendicular to the first. This reduces the risk of skips and fertilizer burn.

Consider using a low nitrogen slow release fertilizer and leave your grass clippings on the lawn. A season of clippings is equal to one fertilization.

Close the shoot to stop the flow of fertilizer as you negotiate corners and tight spaces to avoid burning your lawn.

Last step – always sweep all the fertilizer off drives, walks, and patios so it doesn’t end up in our waterways.

A bit more information: Contact your local University Extension service or State Certified Soil Testing lab for directions on taking and submitting a soil test. The test results will tell you what, if any fertilizer, is needed. You’ll save money and time while being kind to the environment by using the right type and amount of fertilizer on your lawn.

