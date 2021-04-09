Garden Moments: Low maintenance cut flower garden

Nationally recognized gardening expert Melinda Myers helps everyday gardeners find success and ease in the garden through her Melinda’s Garden Moment television segments. Melinda shares tips that hold the key to gardening success, learned through her more than 30 years of horticulture experience. New Melinda’s Garden Moment web tips will be added throughout the growing season, so be sure to check back for timely, seasonal tips to help you be successful in your gardens!



Low Maintenance Cut Flower Garden

Fill a few spaces, garden beds and containers with easy care flowers to cut and enjoy in bouquets and arrangements.

The All-America Selections winner, Queeny Lime Orange Zinnia (Zinnia elegans ‘Queeny Lime Orange’), can easily be started from seed in the garden. For earlier bloom, sow seeds indoors several weeks before the last spring frost.

The compact Victoria Salvia (Salvia farinacea ‘Victoria Blue’) provides vertical accent in gardens and containers and makes a great fresh cut or dried flower.

The taller stems of Blue Horizon ageratum (Ageratum houstonianum ‘Blue Horizon) makes this variety easy to combine with other summer and fall bloomers.

The cascading flowers of Dreadlocks amaranth (Amaranthus caudatus gibbosus ‘Dreadlocks’) add unique form and texture to the garden and flower arrangements.

Angelonia (Angelonia) is delicate in appearance but its heat and drought tolerance makes it a great option for busy gardeners.

Wire the stems of Tithonia (Tithonia rotundifolia) for added support before placing them in the vase.

A bit more information: Take a walk around your landscape and look for other flowers and greenery to use in your bouquets. Add a few summer bulbs like dahlias and gladiolus to containers, gardens and arrangements. Harvest leaves from hostas, lady’s mantle and cannas for a bit of greenery.

About Melinda Myers

Gardening expert, TV/radio host, author & columnist Melinda Myers has more than 30 years of horticulture experience and is a columnist and contributing editor for Birds & Blooms magazine. She has written over 20 gardening books, including Can’t Miss Small Space Gardening and the Midwest Gardener’s Handbook. She hosts the nationally syndicated Melinda’s Garden Moment segments which air on over 135 TV and radio stations throughout the U.S. Myers is also the host of the recently released The Great Courses “How to Grow Anything” DVD series. Melinda writes a regular column for Wisconsin Gardening and Chicagoland Gardening magazines. She also writes the twice monthly “Gardeners’ Questions” newspaper column. Melinda hosted “The Plant Doctor” radio program for over 20 years as well as seven seasons of Great Lakes Gardener on PBS. Melinda has a master’s degree in horticulture, is a certified arborist and was a horticulture instructor with tenure. She’s the recipient of the American Horticultural Society’s B.Y. Morrison Communication Award and was inducted into the Hall of Fame of GWA: The Association for Garden Communicators. Myers’ website, www.MelindaMyers.com, features gardening videos, podcasts, monthly gardening checklists and more.