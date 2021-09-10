Garden Moments: Reusing Plastic Pots

Nationally recognized gardening expert Melinda Myers helps everyday gardeners find success and ease in the garden through her Melinda’s Garden Moment television segments. Melinda shares tips that hold the key to gardening success, learned through her more than 30 years of horticulture experience. New Melinda’s Garden Moment web tips will be added throughout the growing season, so be sure to check back for timely, seasonal tips to help you be successful in your gardens!



Reusing Plastic Pots

If your shed is like mine it’s filled with stacks of plastic pots. Don’t throw these in the trash. Rather, look for ways to reduce, reuse, and recycle these plant pots.

Reuse these containers for various gardening projects. Disinfect the pots by soaking in a solution of one-part bleach and 9 parts water for 10 minutes. Rinse with clear water and now you’re ready to start cuttings and plant seeds. Use smaller containers to apply fertilizer, animal repellents or other granular material. Just scoop and shake to distribute the fertilizer over the garden bed.

Cover plants with empty pots when applying mulch. Pour on the mulch then lift the pot when the job is finished.

Permanently sink a few pots in the ground and set potted flowers in them. It’s easier on the tree roots and your back.

Use them for double potting. Grow your plant in an old nursery pot and set it inside a decorative pot that lacks drainage.

A bit more information: Save larger shrub and tree pots and use them to elevate garden art or containers. Hide the nursery pot behind a small plant so just the container or artwork are visible. Or elevate smaller containers in groupings for better visibility and accessibility.

