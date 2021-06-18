Garden Moments: Storage tips for keeping herbs fresh and flavorful

Nationally recognized gardening expert Melinda Myers helps everyday gardeners find success and ease in the garden through her Melinda’s Garden Moment television segments. Melinda shares tips that hold the key to gardening success, learned through her more than 30 years of horticulture experience.

Storage Tips for Keeping Herbs Fresh and Flavorful

Preserve the flavor and zest of those few extra herbs you harvested from the garden or purchased at the market with proper storage.

Remove any discolored leaves and clip the bottom of the stems off at an angle.

Store thin leafy herbs like parsley and cilantro in a jar with an inch or two of water. Loosely cover with a plastic bag and store inside the refrigerator.

Prepare basil the same way but store it on the kitchen counter out of direct sunlight.

Change the water daily and remove any discolored leaves that develop. Your herbs can last for several weeks when stored this way.

Wrap thicker-leafed herbs like sage, chives and thyme in a paper towel set inside a plastic bag and place in a warmer section of the fridge.

Gently wash the herbs in cool, not cold, water and pat them dry when you’re ready to use them.

A bit more information: Ensure year-round freshness with a windowsill herb garden. Grow your favorite herbs in a sunny window or under artificial lights. Then harvest just what you need for your upcoming meal.

About Melinda Myers

Gardening expert, TV/radio host, author & columnist Melinda Myers has more than 30 years of horticulture experience and is a columnist and contributing editor for Birds & Blooms magazine. She has written over 20 gardening books, including Can’t Miss Small Space Gardening and the Midwest Gardener’s Handbook. She hosts the nationally syndicated Melinda’s Garden Moment segments which air on over 135 TV and radio stations throughout the U.S. Myers is also the host of the recently released The Great Courses “How to Grow Anything” DVD series. Melinda writes a regular column for Wisconsin Gardening and Chicagoland Gardening magazines. She also writes the twice monthly “Gardeners’ Questions” newspaper column. Melinda hosted “The Plant Doctor” radio program for over 20 years as well as seven seasons of Great Lakes Gardener on PBS. Melinda has a master’s degree in horticulture, is a certified arborist and was a horticulture instructor with tenure. She’s the recipient of the American Horticultural Society’s B.Y. Morrison Communication Award and was inducted into the Hall of Fame of GWA: The Association for Garden Communicators. Myers’ website, www.MelindaMyers.com, features gardening videos, podcasts, monthly gardening checklists and more.

