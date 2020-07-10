Melinda’s Garden Moment- Filling your garden with beautiful flowers

Many people spend a lot of time planning out the perfect garden, but what tops the cake for some are when visitors stop to smell the flowers.

Plant some flowers and herbs, add a bit of water, put away the pesticides and wait for the butterflies to appear.

Plant in masses whenever possible so butterflies expend less energy traveling between flowers. But, even a container of blooms will be appreciated.

Include a variety of flowers that provide nectar throughout the season.

Plant parsley, dill and other food for the caterpillars that will soon become butterflies.

Add a flat stone where butterflies can warm their bodies and sink a shallow container or bucket of sand into the soil and keep it moist. Add a pinch of sea salt or wood ash and watch as butterflies gather.

Leave healthy perennials standing for the winter. They provide winter homes for many of the butterflies and other beneficial insects.